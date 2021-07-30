Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 5,398 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

