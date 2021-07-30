Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $467,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

