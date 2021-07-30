Oppenheimer Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $626.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $566.00 to $626.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.43.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $594.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $597.53.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

