Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.09 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

