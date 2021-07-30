Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $853.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,568. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

