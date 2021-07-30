First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. It has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. It has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. It aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Its shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined. Its second-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

