VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the last quarter.

