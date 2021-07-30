Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $687.15 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Absolute Software by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

