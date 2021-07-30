Barclays PLC Acquires 6,344 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

VTVT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

