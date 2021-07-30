Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

