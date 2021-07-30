Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,807,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,611,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,840,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Barclays upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

