Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Buy

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.