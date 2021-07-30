Michael Isor Roth Sells 200,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Isor Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

