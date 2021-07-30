Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

