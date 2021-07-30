OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 188.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.38% of OptimumBank worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OPHC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

