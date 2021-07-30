InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of InflaRx worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

