Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $495,000 in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is -1.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

