Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA WBIY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.68.

