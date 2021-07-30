Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $534,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 934,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

