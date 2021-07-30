Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBL opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

