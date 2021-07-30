Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

