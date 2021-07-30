Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nomura by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nomura by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nomura by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nomura by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

