Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,242 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 360,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.