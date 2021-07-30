HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $17.66 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

