Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $482,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00.

MSP opened at $26.31 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 75.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $14,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $17,098,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

