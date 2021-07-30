QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.67 Million

Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $81.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.05 million. QAD reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $336.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QADA. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QAD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90. QAD has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

