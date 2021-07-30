Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.27 Million

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $954.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.90 million and the highest is $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 in the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.05. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

