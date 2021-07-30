Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 155,862 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

