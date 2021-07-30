Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 426,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 904,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 427,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Athersys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

