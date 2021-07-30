William Blair Weighs in on Crane Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

