Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.38.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

