Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

SMED opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

