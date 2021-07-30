Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80. Puma has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

