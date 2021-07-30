Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,840 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of NantHealth worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 87.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

