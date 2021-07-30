Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,346 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.