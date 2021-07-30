Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.67 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

