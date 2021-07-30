Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

