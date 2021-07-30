South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.85.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

