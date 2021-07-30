SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

