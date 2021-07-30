Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 1,308,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 335,780,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDL. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

