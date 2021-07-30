Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.49.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

