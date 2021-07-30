Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $24.72 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

