Stifel Financial Corp Invests $211,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after buying an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

