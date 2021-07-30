Stifel Financial Corp Invests $205,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.