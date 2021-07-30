Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,011 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

