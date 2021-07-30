Stifel Financial Corp Sells 40,629 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $5,335,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

