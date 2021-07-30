Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.64. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 54,763 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
