Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.64. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 54,763 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.