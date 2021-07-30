Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 139.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

