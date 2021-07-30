Northern Trust Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 2,474.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. Research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

