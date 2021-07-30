Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

